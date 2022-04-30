ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DA: Man accused of killing Jazmine Barnes sentenced to life in prison

By Chad Washington
cw39.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (KIAH) — The second of two men responsible for the 2018 drive-by shooting death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of capital murder, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Friday. Larry Demetricus Woodruffe, 27, was automatically...

