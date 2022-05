Sandman and the Safdie Brothers are officially running it back. Adam Sandler delivered one of the best performances of his entire career back in 2019, trading in his usual comedy chops for gold chains and sleazy smiles in Josh and Benny Safdie's acclaimed thriller Uncut Gems. The role of Howard Ratner was unlike any other Sandler has played over the years and it was met with immediate praise, many believing he should have won an Oscar for the performance. Sandler and the Safdies made an incredible team and they're now preparing to work together for a second time.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO