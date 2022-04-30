Tropicana wants you to pour orange juice on cereal

You can't go wrong with a grilled cheese sandwich—even if you use whatever cheese you have lying around in the fridge! But if you want some seriously ooey-gooey melted deliciousness, read on for our picks for the all-time best cheeses for grilled cheese. The fact is, a grilled cheese is a pretty simple thing, so it's all about the details—including which type of cheese you use. If you butter your bread, you'll get a nice golden crunch...or you can try the beloved "diner trick" and spread the outside with mayonnaise for an extra tangy, crispy exterior. Add a little mustard on the inside if you like your grilled cheese with some zing, a la Ree’s Irish Grilled Cheese, or stack it with fun fillings—Ree goes with bacon, caramelized onions and spicy mayo for her Ultimate Grilled Cheese.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO