Coronado, CA

Falling Down the Rabbit Hole at the Annual Flower Show Soiree

By Christine Van Tuyl
 2 days ago

“Every adventure requires a first step,” said the Cheshire Cat, and what an adventure it was. More than 300 community members attended a very special soiree on Saturday, April 23 at Spreckels Park. The magical evening celebrated the 100 year anniversary of the Coronado Flower Show with libations, treats and surprises around every corner.

Guests who wandered through the ivy-lined entrance into “The 1922 Club: Through the Looking Glass,” were in for quite an enchanting experience. A whimsical white rabbit greeted revelers with a white rose and the Red Queen meandered through the gardens with a sashay and a smirk. A very playful Cheshire Cat frolicked in the grass, executing effortless walking backbends and stretches. The entire space was bedecked in curiosities and confectionery, as well as dazzling flower arrangements and charming vignettes and inviting lounges.

“We are so thankful that we got to bring the community together for our first party since 2019,” said event chair, Colby Freer. “We’re thankful for all of our sponsors and community members who helped make this happen, and can’t wait to talk about next year’s party!”

Guests enjoyed beers from Attitude Brewing and wine donated by High Tide, as well as champagne from Wilson Creek. Also on tap? A special craft cocktail by Liberty Call Distilling created just for the party.

Party-goers noshed on three styles of oysters at a live shucking, as well as loads of pizza, pasta and salad generously donated by Buona Forchetta.

A 360-degree photo booth made for some festive photos, and three bands played while guests mingled, sipped and swayed.

Although the frolicking festivities were likely to go well into the night, the party wrapped up around 9:30; fortunately, not a moment of fun was wasted. The Cheshire Cat wandered off to rest in a nearby tree, the Red Queen found new peasants to intimidate and the White Rabbit was off to another engagement. The party-goers moved on to celebrate at the Salty Frog in Imperial Beach or McP’s, and all dreamed of oysters, sweet treats and Red Queens.

The 1922 Club committee would like to thank the following sponsors for their support, and can’t wait to plan next year’s soiree: Julia Elassaad, IVT Yacht Sales, Bo Blumenthal Insurance Services, Barbara and Ryan Wamhoff Realtors, the Seaside Ryde, Heather Dueitt, Sweat Circuit, Brian Smock, Colby Freer Griffin Bayside Funding, Garage Buona Forchetta, Clayton’s Bakery & Bistro, DH Design Firm, Root 75, Coronado Flower Lady, Christian Rice Architects, Sea La Vie, JPR, Katie Herrick Group, Liberty Call Distilling, the Salty Frog/Crown Island Insurance, High Tide Pizza and Bottle Shop, Gina Falleta, Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, and Coronado Brewing Company.

The story Falling Down the Rabbit Hole at the Annual Flower Show Soiree appeared first on Coronado Times .

Coronado, CA
