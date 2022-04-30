Catching up with Sally Severson!

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of dealing drugs and fleeing police during a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. The accused is Xymarus Grant – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Shorewood veterinarian Dr. Noah Arnold died by suicide Tuesday, April 26, inside a property he owns in Glendale, according to a report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. CBS 58 reported last week on Dr. Arnold, including allegations against him of sexual harassments and creating...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting on 15th and Burleigh that left one dead Sunday, May 1. The Milwaukee Fire Department says one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a 20-year-old Milwaukee man. The double shooting happened as a result of an...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking assistance locating a missing woman, 23. Emily Rogers was reported missing Sunday, May 1, last seen near 25th and Becher on Thursday, April 26. Rogers is 5'5" tall and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information is asked to...
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 14th and Atkinson around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, April 30. A 21-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained serious injuries after being battered and then shot by a person known to her. She was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police say they exchanged gunfire with a man in a hotel room Friday night when they tried to serve him with a commitment order. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
MILWAUKEE — Two women were shot in Milwaukee on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Shots first rang out near 14th Street and Atkinson just before 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said a 21-year-old woman was beaten and shot by someone she knew. Medics rushed the woman to the hospital, where...
The February night Brittany Booker and her friend were allegedly attacked with a hammer by Terry Lee Jackson was an ordinary Sunday at George’s Tavern. Football season ended a few weeks before, so the crowd that generally filled the seats throughout the bar to cheer for the Green Bay Packers was whittled down to just a handful of regulars.
MILWAUKEE (May 2, 2022) — On June 6, 2022, WISN 12 will launch "WISN 12 News at 4:00 p.m." The new hour-long weekday afternoon newscast will be co-anchored by Derrick Rose and Kristin Pierce. They are joined by Milwaukee's Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden, who is currently celebrating his 25th...
Milwaukee can be a noisy place with sirens, trains and boats. WISN 12 Photojournalist Scott Depuy introduces musician Americus Kates Jr. at 27th and St. Paul who shares a different sound that's a lot more pleasant.
Here is a list of Asian-owned restaurants in southeast Wisconsin:. Asian Fusion Café, 1609 E. North Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202. Fusion Café, 1427 S. 108th St., West Allis, WI 53214. J.J. Chen's Eatery, 10722 W. Oklahoma Ave., West Allis, WI 53227. Jing's, 207 E. Buffalo St., Milwaukee, WI...
