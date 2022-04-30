ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora PD looking for witness in deadly crash

By Maris Westrum
AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Aurora Police Department is looking for a witness involved in a deadly crash on April 8 at E. 6th Ave. and Chambers Road.

The crash claimed two lives .

APD is searching for a man who was pushing a bike across Chambers Road, south of E. 6th Ave. at the time of the crash. The man’s bike was hit, but luckily not the man.

APD said the man was at O’Reilly Auto Parts after the crash, telling the manager he was almost hit by a car. APD is trying to get in contact with the man.

If you have seen this man, or know who he is, you are asked to contact Detective Crowfoot at (303) 739-6317.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

