2.8 magnitude earthquake shakes St. Louis Friday night

(NEXSTAR) – La Niña has been with us all year, and it’s not showing any sign of leaving soon. The climate pattern is favored to continue through the summer, according to an updated outlook released this week by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. There’s a 59% chance will stick around through August, and the odds are about even that it will continue past August into the fall (NOAA is giving it a 50-55% chance right now).

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO