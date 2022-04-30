ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

2.8 magnitude earthquake shakes St. Louis Friday night

By Leslie Taylor
kjluradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small earthquake in eastern Missouri blows up the St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management’s phone lines. A 2.8 magnitude earthquake...

www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 6

Raymond Stone
2d ago

The state of Missouri is riddled with underground caves and caverns. Since the earthquake occurred nowhere near a fault line, perhaps some underground cavern collapsed.

Reply(1)
4
Related
KICK AM 1530

Earthquake Felt by Nearly a Thousand Just Shook St. Louis

This was not a large magnitude quake, but there was a shaker that just hit the southwestern part of St. Louis and already nearly a thousand have reported that they felt it. According to the USGS, a 2.8 magnitude quake was centered in the southwestern part of the St. Louis metro area at around 5:30pm Friday afternoon. In just the first half hour, nearly 1,000 have reported to the USGS that they felt it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Minor Earthquake Rumbles St. Louis County

Some St. Louis County residents had a shaky start to their weekend. A reported magnitude 2.8 earthquake rumbled parts of St. Louis County early Friday evening, according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS says the quake happened three kilometers south-southwest of Peerless Park, which is just south of Valley...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
County
Saint Louis County, MO
State
Missouri State
FOX2Now

What La Niña means for the St. Louis summer

(NEXSTAR) – La Niña has been with us all year, and it’s not showing any sign of leaving soon. The climate pattern is favored to continue through the summer, according to an updated outlook released this week by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. There’s a 59% chance will stick around through August, and the odds are about even that it will continue past August into the fall (NOAA is giving it a 50-55% chance right now).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Emergency Management
CJ Coombs

Some might think the abandoned Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City is so eerie that it must be haunted

Missouri State Penitentiary.CosmiCataclysm, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Abandoned places aren’t tough to find in Missouri. However, one certainly stands out among the rest – for both its bloody history and for the spirits who are said to remain. This abandoned Missouri prison has gained notoriety in the state and beyond, and for good reason. It just might be one of the most haunted places on earth. (Source.)
MISSOURI STATE
AccuWeather

What day is the peak of tornado season?

You've probably heard that September 10 is the peak of Atlantic hurricane season. But tornado season also has a peak, according to a new analysis by AccuWeather. You have probably heard that Sept. 10 is the peak of Atlantic hurricane season. But what about tornado season in the United States? Analysis by AccuWeather’s data science team shows a particular day but also additional seasonal peaks.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Madrid, Spain
Magnolia State Live

MEMA: Fireball spotted across Mississippi skies traveled at 55,000 mph, generated equivalent of 3 tons of TNT

Report courtesy of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. More than 30 eyewitnesses in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi reported seeing a bright fireball at 8:03 a.m. Wednesday morning. The sighting was soon followed by numerous reports of loud booms heard in Claiborne and surrounding counties. 22,000 miles out in space, the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy