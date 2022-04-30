Triple shooting at a gas station leaves three people injured Saturday

Police are investigating a triple shooting at a BP gas station on Reisterstown Road early Saturday morning.

Around 4:12 a.m., officers in the Northwest district were flagged down and told of a shooting victim at the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road.

Upon arrival, they found a 22-year-old man shot in the leg. Moments later, another shooting was reported in the 4100 block of W. Belvedere Avenue, where they found a 37-year-old male who had been shot in his left arm.

Both men were taken to an area hospital, where they discovered a third shooting victim already at the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound to his right calf.

Investigators uncovered that all three victims were shot inside the BP parking lot.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.