NHL

Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

By Associated Press
KESQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for...

KESQ

Hurricanes turn focus to another playoff shot at Bruins

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins meet in a first-round NHL playoffs series starting Monday. The Hurricanes are coming off the most successful regular-season in franchise history, a second straight year with a division title and the third-best record in the NHL. Yet so much about how the Hurricanes will be remembered comes with how they perform in the playoffs. The Hurricanes are in the playoffs for a fourth straight year. The Bruins eliminated the Hurricanes in the first two of those seasons. Carolina won the three regular-season meetings by a combined score of 16-1. Game 1 is Monday in Raleigh, North Carolina.
RALEIGH, NC
KESQ

Lightning’s chase for another Cup begins vs. Maple Leafs

The Tampa Bay Lightning begin their quest for a third consecutive Stanley Cup championship on the road against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The best-of-seven series begins Monday night. The Atlantic Division rivals are meeting for the first time in the playoffs. The Lightning are trying to become the first team to win three straight titles since the New York Islanders won four in a row from 1980 to 1983. Toronto hasn’t won a playoff series since 2004. The team’s recent playoff failures include squandering a 3-1 series leads in a seven-game loss to Montreal is the opening round last year.
NHL
KESQ

Derek King remains in running for Blackhawks coaching job

CHICAGO (AP) — Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson says interim coach Derek King remains in the running for the full-time job. The Blackhawks announced over the weekend that assistants Marc Crawford and Rob Cookson will not return to the organization next season. But Davidson says that doesn’t impact King’s situation at all. Davidson, who took over as general manager when the team dropped his interim tag on March 1, says he would like to hire a head coach by mid-July.
CHICAGO, IL
KESQ

Matthews’ 3-point game powers Maple Leafs past Lightning 5-0

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews had two goals and an assist and Jack Campbell made 23 saves in the second playoff shutout of his career as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 in Game 1 of their first-round playoffs series. Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists. Jake Muzzin scored and David Kampf added a goal on a short-handed breakaway for Toronto. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots for the Lightning.
NHL
KESQ

Net worth: Kuemper lead top-seeded Avs, Saros out 2 games

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado and Nashville first-round series features two of the best defensemen in the league in Cale Makar and Roman Josi. But it boils down to what it typically does with goaltending. For the Avalanche, there’s Darcy Kuemper. He won a career-best 37 games after being acquired over the summer from Arizona. The Predators will be without Juuse Saros for the opening two games due to a leg injury. It’s a big blow after he won 38 games this season. The Predators haven’t decided between backups David Rittich and Connor Ingram. Game 1 is Tuesday night in Denver.
DENVER, CO
KESQ

Vaccinated Yankees bring full roster, win streak to Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — All members of the New York Yankees’ active roster were permitted to cross the border into Canada for a three-game series in Toronto against the Blue Jays, indicating they are vaccinated against COVID-19. Canada’s government requires a person must have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry. During spring training, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge refused to directly answer a question about his vaccine status.
MLB
KESQ

Ryan hopes smooth transition creates instant success in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan experienced just about everything during his 14-year career in Atlanta. He won an MVP award. He nearly won a Super Bowl title. He overcame coaching changes, COVID-19 protocols and rebuilds. Now he’s trying to start all over again — in Indianapolis . After four straight losing seasons and a highly publicized effort to find his successor in Atlanta, Ryan hopes to use this new experience to become the third straight veteran quarterback to change teams and win a Super Bowl.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KESQ

Heat-76ers Eastern Conference semifinals preview capsule

The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers meet in a second-round playoff series that may have turned before it even started. The 76ers announced Friday that Joel Embiid has a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion, making his availability unknown. He was hurt when he was hit in the face by a driving Pascal Siakam late in Philadelphia’s victory over Toronto in Game 6 to wrap up that series. Missing the NBA’s leading scorer will make it even tougher for the Sixers to crack the tough Miami defense that limited them to just 100 points per game in the four regular-season meetings,
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KESQ

Avs erupt for 5 goals in 1st, beat Predators 7-2 in Game 1

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews scored 22 seconds apart in a five-goal first period, sending the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-2 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. The five goals tied the team playoff record for a period and chased Nashville’s backup goaltender David Rittich from the game with 4:56 remaining in the first. Rittich stepped in for 38-game winner Juuse Saros, who’s sidelined with a lower-body injury. Andrew Cogliano, Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen also scored in the first. Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog built the lead to 6-0 when he was credited for a goal in the second period. MacKinnon added another in the third. Matt Duchene scored twice for Nashville. Game 2 is Thursday in Denver.
DENVER, CO
KESQ

Cubs place LHP Drew Smyly on bereavement list

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed left-hander Drew Smyly on the bereavement list and brought up right-hander Robert Gsellman from Triple-A Iowa. Smyly was slated to start against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field. Right-hander Scott Effross got the call instead, beginning a bullpen day for the Cubs. Left-hander Locke St. John was designated for assignment. He was optioned to Iowa on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL

