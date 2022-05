ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Four people were arrested after a police pursuit that started in Rochester, entered Gates and ended on Rochester's northwest side Friday afternoon. New York State Police attempted to stop a vehicle for a seatbelt violation, and during the pursuit, troopers say they saw someone throw a loaded 9 mm handgun from the vehicle as well as a small bag of cocaine. Troopers say the crash ended when the driver hit an uninvolved vehicle and a police vehicle and a brief struggle between the suspects and arresting officers.

