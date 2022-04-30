ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnley boosts EPL survival hopes with comeback over Watford

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATFORD, England (AP) — Burnley has scored two late goals and taken a huge step toward English Premier League survival...

Richarlison scores, throws flare as Everton beats Chelsea

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton forward Richarlison threw a lit flare after picking it up from the field while celebrating scoring. His goal secured a 1-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday that helped his team’s push to avoid relegation from the Premier League. Everton moved two points from safety with five matches remaining and a game in hand over both Leeds and Burnley. The goal came 59 seconds into the second half at Goodison Park. Richarlison and Demarai Gray pressured Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta into losing possession and the Brazilian benefited by sweeping a shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Chelsea remained third.
Arsenal, Spurs maintain CL chase; survival boost for Everton

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal remained in fourth place after Gabriel’s header secured a 2-1 win at West Ham in the Premier League. That kept Arsenal two points ahead of Tottenham after its north London rival beat Leicester 3-1 on Sunday through Son Heung-min’s double. Chelsea looks well placed to qualify for the Champions League despite now being only three points ahead of Arsenal with four games remaining after losing 1-0 at Everton. Richarlison’s goal gives Everton renewed hope of avoiding relegation. Richarlison picked up a lit flare during his goal celebrations and threw it off the field although it was unclear where it landed.
Monaco closes on CL spot by beating Angers in French league

PARIS (AP) — Monaco stretched its winning run to seven games to pull within three points of second-place Marseille in the race for Champions League spots by downing Angers 2-0 in the French league. Monaco stayed fourth. It’s level on points with Rennes, which has a superior goal difference. The top two French clubs enter the group stage of the Champions League while the third-place team goes to the third qualifying round of the lucrative European competition. Elsewhere, last-place Metz hurt its chances of survival by drawing with Montpellier 2-2.
AC Milan on track to win Serie A after goalkeeping blunder

ROME (AP) — AC Milan was the beneficiary of a massive mistake by Fiorentina’s goalkeeper in a 1-0 win that kept the Rossoneri on track for their first Italian league title in over a decade. Pietro Terracciano’s clearance attempt landed right at the feet of Rafael Leão and the Milan striker quickly strode into Fiorentina’s area and shot past the goalkeeper. Milan remained two points ahead of defending champion Inter with three matches remaining. Inter won 2-1 at Udinese with goals from Ivan Perisic and Lautaro Martinez. Defender Leonardo Bonucci scored twice as Juventus beat last-place Venezia 2-1. Roma’s 0-0 home draw with Bologna removed the Giallorossi from contention for the Champions League places which will go to Milan, Inter, Napoli and Juventus.
Liverpool reaches Champions League final after being rocked by Villarreal

Liverpool’s pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple remains intact after a spectacular second-half comeback saw the Reds overcome a huge scare against Villarreal in the Champions League semifinal on Tuesday. Three goals in rapid succession from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane rocketed Liverpool to a 3-2 victory (5-2 on...
Wales midfielder David Brooks given all-clear from cancer

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales international David Brooks has been given the all-clear after cancer treatment. The 24-year-old midfielder plays in England’s second division with Bournemouth. He announced in October he was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma and began treatment immediately. Brooks says on Twitter that he met with his specialist last week to review his final test results. Brooks says “I am delighted to say the treatment was successful and I can now say that I have been given the all-clear and am now cancer-free.” Brooks played nine games for Bournemouth before this season was cut short.
