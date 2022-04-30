ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Tropicana wants you to pour orange juice on cereal

News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a juicy alternative to oat bran and milk? Tropicana is introducing a new cereal that's made specifically for orange juice. Tropicana Crunch, a crispy honey almond cereal, will be available starting May 4, which also happens to...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Surprising Ingredient Nick Jonas Adds To Tuna Salad

Nick Jonas is a singer, actor, tequila entrepreneur, judge of NBC's "The Voice," and...tuna enthusiast. True Jonas Brothers fans may be aware of the many fan-produced videos about the music group on YouTube, where Nick Jonas' "tuna adventures" Instagram video from 2018 can be viewed for your enjoyment. In the video, he prepares a quick and comforting tuna salad recipe from his kitchen — and it's easy to understand why. Tuna salad may be one of the simplest recipes you can prepare for a fast lunch, healthy dinner, or light snack. It requires few utensils and ingredients and is also affordable and convenient, especially because you can use precooked canned tuna for your sandwich or wrap.
RECIPES
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Easy Pea Salad

As a kid, I wasn’t a big fan of green peas. In fact, I pretty much hated them. I had a great aunt who would sometimes keep me and I remember her trying to force-feed me peas. And it seems like we had peas every time I was there.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange Juice#Cereal#Food Drink#Tropicana Crunch#National Orange Juice Day#Cable News Network Inc
The Daily South

What Are Those White Strawberries at the Grocery Store?

Unique fruits are nothing new to Southerners. The pawpaw tree might not be familiar in all parts of the U.S., but it's a favorite in the Southeast states. Arkansas black apples are beloved for their purple-black skin and, eventually, their sweet, spiced flavors. (You just have to wait a while for the fruit to ripen to anything beyond bitter.)
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
thespruceeats.com

Marry Me Chicken Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) While it's hard to trace the exact origins of the dish, marry me chicken lives up to its name—simply put, it's so good that it'll make anyone you serve it to proclaim "marry me!"
RECIPES
30Seconds

4-Ingredient Ranch Baked Chicken Recipe Is a Dinner Homerun

Who doesn't love the flavor of ranch dressing and the crunch of juicy crispy chicken? Combine those two and you have a dinner homerun. This easy ranch baked chicken recipe has just four simple ingredients, but hits it out of the park with flavor. Serve this easy chicken recipe with...
RECIPES
30Seconds

Grandma’s Ambrosia Salad Recipe: This Creamy Fruit Salad Recipe Is Old-fashioned Perfection

My mom’s mother was Mary Patitucci, whom we grandkids lovingly called Grandma “Tucci.” She was unlike any other grandmother I knew. She was loving and sweet and fun, but she didn’t dress like other grandmas (for instance, she wore bright red lipstick at all times!) and you’d be more likely to find her playing cards or hanging out with family or at the race track than in the kitchen. I adored her. I’d like to think I inherited some of her independent spirit.
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

These Are the Best Cheeses for Grilled Cheese, Hands Down

You can't go wrong with a grilled cheese sandwich—even if you use whatever cheese you have lying around in the fridge! But if you want some seriously ooey-gooey melted deliciousness, read on for our picks for the all-time best cheeses for grilled cheese. The fact is, a grilled cheese is a pretty simple thing, so it's all about the details—including which type of cheese you use. If you butter your bread, you'll get a nice golden crunch...or you can try the beloved "diner trick" and spread the outside with mayonnaise for an extra tangy, crispy exterior. Add a little mustard on the inside if you like your grilled cheese with some zing, a la Ree’s Irish Grilled Cheese, or stack it with fun fillings—Ree goes with bacon, caramelized onions and spicy mayo for her Ultimate Grilled Cheese.
FOOD & DRINKS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy