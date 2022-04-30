Ancelotti first coach to win title in Europe’s top 5 leagues

ROME (AP) — AC Milan was the beneficiary of a massive mistake by Fiorentina’s goalkeeper in a 1-0 win that kept the Rossoneri on track for their first Italian league title in over a decade. Pietro Terracciano’s clearance attempt landed right at the feet of Rafael Leão and the Milan striker quickly strode into Fiorentina’s area and shot past the goalkeeper. Milan remained two points ahead of defending champion Inter with three matches remaining. Inter won 2-1 at Udinese with goals from Ivan Perisic and Lautaro Martinez. Defender Leonardo Bonucci scored twice as Juventus beat last-place Venezia 2-1. Roma’s 0-0 home draw with Bologna removed the Giallorossi from contention for the Champions League places which will go to Milan, Inter, Napoli and Juventus.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO