UEFA

Ancelotti first coach to win title in Europe’s top 5 leagues

By Associated Press
KESQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti has led Real Madrid to the Spanish league title and become the first coach to lift trophies in...

kesq.com

KESQ

AC Milan on track to win Serie A after goalkeeping blunder

ROME (AP) — AC Milan was the beneficiary of a massive mistake by Fiorentina’s goalkeeper in a 1-0 win that kept the Rossoneri on track for their first Italian league title in over a decade. Pietro Terracciano’s clearance attempt landed right at the feet of Rafael Leão and the Milan striker quickly strode into Fiorentina’s area and shot past the goalkeeper. Milan remained two points ahead of defending champion Inter with three matches remaining. Inter won 2-1 at Udinese with goals from Ivan Perisic and Lautaro Martinez. Defender Leonardo Bonucci scored twice as Juventus beat last-place Venezia 2-1. Roma’s 0-0 home draw with Bologna removed the Giallorossi from contention for the Champions League places which will go to Milan, Inter, Napoli and Juventus.
SOCCER
KESQ

Arsenal, Spurs maintain CL chase; survival boost for Everton

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal remained in fourth place after Gabriel’s header secured a 2-1 win at West Ham in the Premier League. That kept Arsenal two points ahead of Tottenham after its north London rival beat Leicester 3-1 on Sunday through Son Heung-min’s double. Chelsea looks well placed to qualify for the Champions League despite now being only three points ahead of Arsenal with four games remaining after losing 1-0 at Everton. Richarlison’s goal gives Everton renewed hope of avoiding relegation. Richarlison picked up a lit flare during his goal celebrations and threw it off the field although it was unclear where it landed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KESQ

Monaco closes on CL spot by beating Angers in French league

PARIS (AP) — Monaco stretched its winning run to seven games to pull within three points of second-place Marseille in the race for Champions League spots by downing Angers 2-0 in the French league. Monaco stayed fourth. It’s level on points with Rennes, which has a superior goal difference. The top two French clubs enter the group stage of the Champions League while the third-place team goes to the third qualifying round of the lucrative European competition. Elsewhere, last-place Metz hurt its chances of survival by drawing with Montpellier 2-2.
UEFA
KESQ

Son double as Tottenham beats Leicester 3-1 in push for CL

LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min’s double after Harry Kane’s header gave Tottenham a 3-1 victory over Leicester in the Premier League. That kept the Champions League-chasing side two points behind fourth-place north London rival Arsenal. The South Korea forward curled a 20-yard effort into the top corner in the 79th minute to seal a brace that moved him onto a career-high 19 Premier League goals in a season. He is only three goals behind Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot. Son had provided the first-half opener with a corner headed in by Harry Kane.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Carlo Ancelotti
KESQ

Richarlison scores, throws flare as Everton beats Chelsea

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton forward Richarlison threw a lit flare after picking it up from the field while celebrating scoring. His goal secured a 1-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday that helped his team’s push to avoid relegation from the Premier League. Everton moved two points from safety with five matches remaining and a game in hand over both Leeds and Burnley. The goal came 59 seconds into the second half at Goodison Park. Richarlison and Demarai Gray pressured Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta into losing possession and the Brazilian benefited by sweeping a shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Chelsea remained third.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KESQ

UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA has kicked out Russian soccer teams from the Women’s European Championship, the next men’s Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. It’s the latest round of sanctions during Russia’s war on Ukraine. FIFA and UEFA previously suspended Russian national and club teams in February. UEFA says Portugal will now take Russia’s place in the Women’s Euro 2022 tournament being hosted by England in July. Russian league winner Zenit St. Petersburg’s place in the next Champions League group stage will go instead to the champion of Scotland,
UEFA
KESQ

In return to clay, Murray celebrates Madrid win over Thiem

MADRID (AP) — Andy Murray has made a good start in his return to clay by defeating Dominic Thiem in straight sets in the first round of the Madrid Open. The former No. 1 is playing as a wild card after changing his mind on participating in the clay-court season. He broke Thiem once in each set and made only 13 unforced errors. Simona Halep continued to impress in Madrid by overpowering American teenager Coco Gauff in a two-set victory that secured her a spot in the quarterfinals. The two-time Madrid Open champion upset second-ranked Paula Badosa in the second round.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Sports#Real Madrid#Spanish#European#Italian#Ac Milan#Bayern Munich#The Champions League#The Copa Del Rey#The Serie A In 2004#French
KESQ

Liverpool reaches Champions League final after being rocked by Villarreal

Liverpool’s pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple remains intact after a spectacular second-half comeback saw the Reds overcome a huge scare against Villarreal in the Champions League semifinal on Tuesday. Three goals in rapid succession from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane rocketed Liverpool to a 3-2 victory (5-2 on...
PREMIER LEAGUE

