The Chicago Bears had no first-round picks this year, but that didn't stop them from becoming much busier over the second and third days. Over the final six rounds of the draft, the Bears selected 11 players. They added three on the second day, all of whom could quickly become contributors in 2022. And on Day 3, they picked eight players over the final three rounds, continuing to add potential depth to their roster.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO