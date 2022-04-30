ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets draft Texas A&M defensive lineman Micheal Clemons in Round 4

By Brian Costello
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The Jets added an edge rusher in the first round of the NFL Draft and then another one Saturday in the fourth round.

Gang Green selected Texas A&M edge rusher Micheal Clemons with the No. 117 overall pick.

Clemons had 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2021 for the Aggies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqCe1_0fPCyG9B00
Micheal Clemons brings concerns with him to the Jets.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N3V7Y_0fPCyG9B00
Micheal Clemons (2)
AP

There are some concerns with Clemons. He is going to be 25 before he plays an NFL game. He had several injuries in college that caused him to miss the 2018 season and much of the 2020 season.

Get the latest updates on every New York Jets pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, plus hometown analysis from the New York Post.

He was also arrested twice in a three-month span in 2021. In August, he was arrested and charged for carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license. He had been arrested three months earlier in May for driving with an invalid license.

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL Draft: New York Giants select Joshua Ezeudu

In the third round with the 67th overall pick, the New York Giants drafted former UNC football offensive guard Joshua Ezeudu. Ezeudu is the first UNC football player selected in this year’s draft with the Giants snagging their second offensive lineman. Ezeudu brings stability and good pass blocking to the Giants offensive line, one that has been desperately needing help to protect Daniel Jones. Jones has been sacked 105 times in 38 games, which shows a glaring need for a boost to the offensive line. The Giants offensive line struggled in both the run and pass, ranking 30th in Pro Football Focus 2021 NFL offensive rankings. The 6-foot-4 guard played a majority of the last three seasons, helping lead UNC to 19th ranked points per game last season (35.2) and pass blocked three consecutive seasons that eclipsed over 3000 passing yards. It will be interesting to see how Ezeudu fairs in his new color blue. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Nfl Draft#The Jets#American Football#The Nfl Draft#Gang Green#Aggies#Ap#The New York Post
Kait 8

Arkansas’ Ridgeway, Brown selected in final rounds of NFL Draft

Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway was picked in the fifth round by the Dallas Cowboys with the 178th overall pick and Montaric Brown heard his name called to start the seventh round when the Jacksonville Jaguars took him with the 222nd overall selection on the third and final day of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kayvon Thibodeaux News

Kayvon Thibodeaux would very much like to wear the jersey number he did at Oregon — No. 5 — with the New York Giants, but it’s currently spoken for. Kicker Graham Gano has owned the number since signing with the Giants in 2020, but did briefly negotiate with safety Jabrill Peppers last year.
NFL
Big Blue View

NFL Draft grades 2022: How did the New York Giants do?

The 2022 NFL Draft is over. The 2022 NFL Draft grades, the annually ridiculous exercise of passing judgment on a team’s draft class before selected players have even stepped on the practice field, has begun. Let’s check out the grades for the New York Giants’ 2022 draft class.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
FanSided

Dante Scarnecchia defends Patriots after unusual Cole Strange pick

The New England Patriots may have made some solid additions on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, but the success of this class will be largely determined by the performance of first-round pick Cole Strange. The Chattanooga lineman was widely regarded as a third or fourth-round talent across the league before being picked No. 29 overall.
NFL
The Big Lead

ESPN Draft Team Getting Sick of Mel Kiper Jr.

The hours are growing long for those tasked with NFL Draft coverage as the final rounds wind down on Saturday afternoon. The in-depth examination of every single prospect that comes up on the draft board probably gets old by the sixth round, even for the men and women paid to do it all who are undoubtedly very passionate about football.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy