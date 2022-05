The New York Rangers suffered a demoralizing loss Tuesday's Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins, falling 4-3 in triple overtime. The loss was particularly brutal for New York as the team wasted a historic performance by goalie Igor Shesterkin. The 26-year-old made 79 saves in his playoff debut, shattering the Rangers all-time record. Shesterkin is the eighth goalie since 1955-56 to finish with 65 or more saves in a playoff game.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO