There were questions about whether LSU would see any of its players selected during Friday’s Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft, but the team has now had two players selected. The latest was cornerback Cordale Flott, who was picked by the New York Giants with the 81st overall pick in the third round. Flott declared for the draft following his junior season after starting 21 of the 35 games he appeared in during his three years in Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO