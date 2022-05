Lowell Wesley Vawser, 89, of Fairbury, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Gardenside Long Term Care. He was born in Burke, South Dakota, on March 13, 1933, to Glen and Alice (Vaughn) Vawser. After graduating from Bloomfield High School in 1951, he farmed in the Bloomfield, Nebraska, area for several years. He served in the Army for two years during the Korean War, spending most of his time at Fort Benning, Georgia. He married LaRae Wegner on December 2, 1953.

