Not everyone's happy with BMW's latest design direction. The cars keep getting heavier and the grilles grow exponentially with each passing model. Despite this, owners seem to be perfectly content with their cars. That being said, BMW knows it has strayed far from its lightweight, driver-focused roots, and that a strict diet must be implemented. Speaking with 7 Series product manager Christoph Fagschlunger, Car Sales learned that we have reached the point where BMW can't make cars any heavier.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO