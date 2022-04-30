Coroner’s Office, SLED investigating inmate death in York County

FILE PHOTO

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Coroner’s Office and SLED are investigating the death of an inmate at the Moss Justice Center in York on Wednesday.

In a release, the coroner’s office said it responded to the Moss Justice Center after an inmate jumped from a second story height and was pronounced dead at the scene.

[ ALSO READ: Family inside house when driver crashes into York Co. home following chase with deputies ]

Frank Lang, 55, was from Hickory Grove, South Carolina.

Autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending.

(WATCH BELOW: York County and sheriff sue city of Rock Hill, Tega Cay over money to detain inmates)

York County and sheriff sue city of Rock Hill, Tega Cay over money to detain inmates

©2022 Cox Media Group