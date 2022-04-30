ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner’s Office, SLED investigating inmate death in York County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
FILE PHOTO

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Coroner’s Office and SLED are investigating the death of an inmate at the Moss Justice Center in York on Wednesday.

In a release, the coroner’s office said it responded to the Moss Justice Center after an inmate jumped from a second story height and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Frank Lang, 55, was from Hickory Grove, South Carolina.

Autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending.

