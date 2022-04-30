Video: Meteor seen flying across Mississippi sky, NASA confirms

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO