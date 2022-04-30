ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiborne County, MS

Video: Meteor seen flying across Mississippi sky, NASA confirms

By WAPT Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. — A loud noise that was heard by residents in areas of Mississippi has been confirmed as a meteor.Watch the video above. "After multiple reports of...

Vicksburg Post

GREAT BALLS OF FIRE: Fireball spotted in Vicksburg spanned three states, NASA confirms

There’s no need to call the “Men in Black” to Vicksburg after all. It wasn’t an extraterrestrial life form, a meth lab gone bad or a piece of SpaceX equipment that survived re-entry to the earth’s atmosphere — the ‘loud sound’ and fireball reported in the sky Wednesday morning was a meteor, as confirmed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
VICKSBURG, MS
99.9 KTDY

NASA Chimes in on Massive Fireball, Sonic Boom Over Louisiana

NASA has chimed in on the dozens of reports of a fireball (and the sonic boom that accompanied it) that appeared over portions of Louisiana and Mississippi. According to a report from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, "numerous" reports of a huge fireball falling from the sky came in from concerned residents of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Madison, MS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

US Military Officially Confirms First Known Interstellar Meteor Collided With Earth: Report

Military researchers at the US Space Command recently discovered the first known interstellar meteor, a rock mass from space that originates outside of our solar system, to ever have hit Earth. In 2014, an oblong object entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and other intelligence agencies mistakenly buried evidence of the cosmic rubble in the fireball database for years, until a Harvard student came poking around in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
sciencealert.com

A 'Dead' Sunspot Just Exploded, Launching a Plasma Ball Toward Earth

The "corpse" of a sunspot exploded Monday (April 11), triggering a mass ejection of solar material that is headed in Earth's direction. The explosion comes courtesy of a dead sunspot called AR2987, according to SpaceWeather.com. The sunspot explosion released loads of energy in the form of radiation, which also led to a coronal mass ejection (CME) – explosive balls of solar material – both of which could spur more intense northern lights in Earth's upper atmosphere. The material in that CME is likely to impact Earth on April 14, according to SpaceWeather.
ASTRONOMY
Vicksburg Post

‘Loud sound’ reported in Claiborne County, fireball spotted over Vicksburg

A loud sound was reported on Wednesday morning between Claiborne County and as far-reaching in Mississippi as Brookhaven and Lincoln County. One Vicksburg resident, who was in the downtown area at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, reported to The Post that she was standing in the 1300 block of Washington Street when she heard a loud noise. Upon looking up, she and another individual reportedly saw an “orange fireball the size of a basketball, with a white tail behind it,” heading due west on a downward trajectory toward the Mississippi River.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
hypebeast.com

NASA's Hubble Telescope Discovers 80-Mile Wide Comet Hurtling Towards Earth

NASA has now discovered the largest comet nucleus ever observed thanks to the Hubble Space Telescope. Named C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein), the massive comet spans more than 80 miles across in diameter, making it larger than the state of Rhode Island. At roughly 50 times the size of an average comet, it boasts a mass of a staggering 500 trillion tonnes. According to NASA, the comet has been falling towards the Sun for well over a million years and is now headed towards Earth at a whopping speed of 22,000 mph.
ASTRONOMY

