Claiborne County, MS

Video: Meteor seen flying across Mississippi sky, NASA confirms

By WAPT Staff
KSBW.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. — A loud noise that was heard by residents in areas of Mississippi has been confirmed as a meteor.Watch the video above. "After multiple reports of...

Related
Outsider.com

US Military Officially Confirms First Known Interstellar Meteor Collided With Earth: Report

Military researchers at the US Space Command recently discovered the first known interstellar meteor, a rock mass from space that originates outside of our solar system, to ever have hit Earth. In 2014, an oblong object entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and other intelligence agencies mistakenly buried evidence of the cosmic rubble in the fireball database for years, until a Harvard student came poking around in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sciencealert.com

A 'Dead' Sunspot Just Exploded, Launching a Plasma Ball Toward Earth

The "corpse" of a sunspot exploded Monday (April 11), triggering a mass ejection of solar material that is headed in Earth's direction. The explosion comes courtesy of a dead sunspot called AR2987, according to SpaceWeather.com. The sunspot explosion released loads of energy in the form of radiation, which also led to a coronal mass ejection (CME) – explosive balls of solar material – both of which could spur more intense northern lights in Earth's upper atmosphere. The material in that CME is likely to impact Earth on April 14, according to SpaceWeather.
ASTRONOMY
99.9 KTDY

NASA Chimes in on Massive Fireball, Sonic Boom Over Louisiana

NASA has chimed in on the dozens of reports of a fireball (and the sonic boom that accompanied it) that appeared over portions of Louisiana and Mississippi. According to a report from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, "numerous" reports of a huge fireball falling from the sky came in from concerned residents of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Andrei Tapalaga

Meteor That Hit Earth Is From Another Solar System

The Meteor is the first interstellar alien body to hit our EarthUrikyo33/Pixabay. Since the start of the 21st century, our Earth has been hit by quite a few asteroids and meteors. In 2020 our world has achieved a record for the most celestial bodies that have whizzed close to our Earth. It seems there is a small pattern that keeps growing each year and experts speculate this is something to do with the increase in frequent space flights from Earth. As more foreign bodies such as spaceships or satellites move through our galaxy, they also attract celestial bodies such as asteroids or meteors.
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
hypebeast.com

NASA's Hubble Telescope Discovers 80-Mile Wide Comet Hurtling Towards Earth

NASA has now discovered the largest comet nucleus ever observed thanks to the Hubble Space Telescope. Named C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein), the massive comet spans more than 80 miles across in diameter, making it larger than the state of Rhode Island. At roughly 50 times the size of an average comet, it boasts a mass of a staggering 500 trillion tonnes. According to NASA, the comet has been falling towards the Sun for well over a million years and is now headed towards Earth at a whopping speed of 22,000 mph.
ASTRONOMY
Chip Chick

NASA Engineer Discusses How She Is Protecting The Earth From "Alien Contamination" While Exploring The Galaxy

In perhaps one of the most shocking Talks At Google yet, NASA scientist Dr. Moogega Cooper discussed her role in protecting our planet from "alien contamination." Dubbed "a real-life guardian of the galaxy," Dr. Cooper earned a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering at only twenty-four years old. Now, she is working as a planetary protection engineer for NASA's Mars mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

Loud fireball spotted over three Southern states streaking at 55,000 miles per hour, NASA confirms: "More people heard it than saw it"

A loud boom prefaced a streaking fireball spotted in three Southern states, scientists confirmed Thursday. More than 30 people in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi reported seeing the exceptionally bright meteor in the sky around 8 a.m. Wednesday after hearing loud booms in Claiborne County, Mississippi, and surrounding areas, NASA reported.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
BGR.com

NASA says Webb Telescope is fully aligned and ready to capture stunning deep space photos

The James Webb telescope is fully aligned. NASA shared the update in a new post on Thursday, April 28. The space-based telescope will help usher in a new age for space observation. The telescope reached its final destination earlier this year. Since then, NASA has slowly been preparing it for operations. NASA will use the telescope to give astronomers access to data and observations they can’t get with Hubble and other older telescope systems.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

