Accidents

Thousands of people scramble for safety, 3 taken to hospital following nightclub fire

By SBG San Antonio
okcfox.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - The Houston Fire Department said more than a thousand people ran for safety following a fire at iClub nightclub in southwest Houston early Saturday morning. Three people were taken to the hospital with smoke...

okcfox.com

