Investigation into death of Altoona man continues

By Leeann Stapleton
wiproud.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) – The Altoona Police Department continues to investigate the suspicious death of an Altoona Man. On April 12th, 79-year-old Dennis Schattie was found in the Rock River near the Fordam Dam...

WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The death of 10-year-old Lily Peters has shaken the Chippewa Falls community. Even with the arrest and Wednesday’s charges, many people continue to search for answers. The 400th block of North Grove St. in Chippewa Falls has been filled with activity this week. Lily’s...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One dead after workplace shooting at Janesville business

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — One person is dead after a Tuesday afternoon shooting at a Janesville business. Officers responded to Precision Drawn Metals, at 1345 Plainfield Ave around 4:32 p.m. for reports that a 30-year-old employee had been shot in the back, according to the Janesville Police Department. The victim of the shooting suffered four […]
JANESVILLE, WI
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

56-year-old woman shot and killed in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A 56-year-old woman died after a shooting Tuesday night. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive near Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the front of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was found inside […]
ROCKFORD, IL
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
KARE 11

Why is teen suspect in Lily Peters' death being prosecuted in adult court?

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis — In Lily Peters' alleged killer's initial appearance hearing, the state outlined some gruesome details that came out from the investigation. “The statements that the defendant made to law enforcement, that his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get go, when he left the house with the victim going down the trail, the state believes there's a need to protect the community,” District attorney Wade Newell said in court on Wednesday.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crawford County sheriff alleges sisters are among main meth suppliers in southwest Wisconsin

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick said two Onalaska sisters are among of the main methamphetamine suppliers his agency has identified in southwest Wisconsin. “Over the last few years, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive narcotics investigation into the illegal distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine,” McCullick said in a news release Thursday….
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin DOJ clears Eau Claire police actions during incident after which man died

MADISON (WKBT) — A Wisconsin Department of Justice investigation into the death of a 43-year-old man has determined that Eau Claire police officers acted within state and local use-of-force guidelines in the case. The investigation and autopsy revealed that Demetrio A. Jackson died of anoxic encephalopathy following cardiopulmonary arrest rather than any police actions. The DOJ’s administrative review, released Wednesday,…
EAU CLAIRE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

SUV driver, bicyclist exchange fire in Beloit shootout

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Jamal Shaw, 29, has been arrested after allegedly driving around in an SUV and shooting at other vehicles and a bicyclist – who returned fire – on Sunday. According to Beloit Police, officers first responded to the 1800 block of Porter Avenue at 6:18 p.m. where witnesses reported shots were exchanged […]
BELOIT, WI
NBC Chicago

Thunderstorms Lead to Building Collapse in Rockford: Fire Officials

Firefighters in Rockford responded to a building collapse that occurred as a result of thunderstorms in the area Saturday evening, according to authorities. In a tweet at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Rockford Fire Department said it was on scene of a building collapse near Broadway and 9th Street. It wasn't immediately known if anyone was inside the building at the time of collapse or if injuries occurred.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Minnesota

Man Charged With Allegedly Setting Blaine House On Fire

BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly setting a Blaine home on fire. Police in the northern Twin Cities suburb say that officers responded around 2 p.m. Wednesday to a home on the 10700 block of Lincoln Street on a report of a house fire. Several witnesses told officers that they saw someone walking around the house before the flames erupted. Investigators say that one witness described seeing the suspect throw something through a rear basement window and hearing glass break. Another said they say a jug of some sort on the window sill just before flames sparked up inside the house. One of the witnesses tried to chase the suspect as they called 911. When officers arrived, they set up a perimeter and quickly took the suspect into custody. He was booked into the Anoka County Jail on suspicion of first-degree arson. Twenty-three-year-old Michael Bourgeois, of Blaine, now faces two felony counts of first-degree arson. No one was in the home at the time of the fire, and police say that no injuries were reported. It’s unclear how much damage the home sustained.
BLAINE, MN

