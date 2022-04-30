ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The fastest-selling new and used cars in today’s market

By iSeeCars
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article( ) – The latest analysis found the fastest-selling new car during the month of March was the Honda CR-V, while Toyota is the most-represented automaker on the list. The fastest-selling used car is the Tesla Model X, topping a list that is dominated by alternative-fuel vehicles. Analyzing...

24/7 Wall St.

25 Best-Selling American Cars

The U.S. auto market is still struggling with a microchip shortage that is cutting into vehicle supplies. The total number of vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2022 dropped by more than 12% when compared to 2021’s first quarter – from nearly 4 million cars down to less than 3.5 million sold. To determine […]
MotorAuthority

Ruf Yellowbird, Ford GT MKII, GM patent: Car News Headlines

The 1987 Ruf CTR, famously dubbed the Yellowbird, made our list of the top 100 cars that matter. Based on a reskinned 930-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2, the Yellowbird was reworked to cut weight and the engine was bored out to 3.4 liters. The result was a world-beating supercar with 469 hp and 408 lb-ft of torque.
Top Speed

Electrification is Quite Literally Killing Front-Driven Sub-Compact Cars

When the world fell in love with SUVs, we also did automakers a favor. See, larger vehicles actually bring higher profit margins while smaller cars usually have razor-thin profit margins, if they even profit at all. Even with such a small profit margin, compact cars are somewhat of a necessity as they provide an entry point to a brand’s lineup and quite often lead to consumers purchasing larger cars with a higher profit margin in the future. This shift to stricter emissions regulations and electrification, however, is making it harder to justify having subcompact models, because they are becoming more expensive to produce yet must maintain their attractive entry-level price point. BMW is the latest automaker to recognize this and is currently weighing its options and reconsidering the future of its front-drive compact vehicles.
CarBuzz.com

BMW Says New Cars Need To Go On A Diet

Not everyone's happy with BMW's latest design direction. The cars keep getting heavier and the grilles grow exponentially with each passing model. Despite this, owners seem to be perfectly content with their cars. That being said, BMW knows it has strayed far from its lightweight, driver-focused roots, and that a strict diet must be implemented. Speaking with 7 Series product manager Christoph Fagschlunger, Car Sales learned that we have reached the point where BMW can't make cars any heavier.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Oldest Car Brand

Car companies drop brands and models that do not sell well, although such decisions are rare. Ford, one of America’s oldest car brands, has persevered by constantly changing. The company has recently stopped selling most of its sedan car models in the United States and has been increasingly focusing on sport utility vehicles, crossovers, and […]
CBS New York

Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. Also included are 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines.Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say that a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the drive shaft to disconnect. If that happens, the SUVs can roll away even if they are placed in park gear, without the parking brake on.The documents say Ford has 235 warranty claims due to the problem. The company says it knows of no crashes or injuries.Depending on the model, dealers will replace a bushing and the axle cover, or they will update electronic parking brake software. Owners will be notified by mail starting June 6.
insideevs.com

Stellantis Highlights Acceleration Of Low Emission Vehicle Sales In Europe

Stellantis, one of the world's largest automotive groups, announced that a little more than a year after its birth (a combination of PSA and FCA), it managed to accelerate its Low Emission Vehicle (LEV) sales momentum in Europe. The company notes that the general situation in Europe (EU30 countries, defined...
torquenews.com

Popular Cars to Avoid and What to Buy Instead Recommends Consumer Reports

Here’s your chance to avoid paying too much for a popular make and model with this new listing of small cars, a range of SUVs, and trucks that although not the highest priced, still qualify as popular cars. Included in the listing are the expensive popular models to avoid and the less expensive popular models that are smarter car shopping alternative choices with some under-the-radar models easily missed.
