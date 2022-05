The new funding, which brings its total raised to $18 million, values Glorang at around $40 million, Glorang CEO and founder Taeil Hwang told TechCrunch. The startup has aspirations to become the Outschool of Asia. Hwang said that its business model is similar to Outschool, the San Francisco-based after-school marketplace for children. Glorang will use the Series A to expand its service to Japan and Malaysia by the fourth quarter of this year, and Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam in the following years, Hwang said. It also plans to increase its headcount.

