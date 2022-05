SAULT STE. MARIE, MI – Visitors to the Soo Locks will soon be able to access the on-site visitors center. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is opening the facility in Canal Park at 10 a.m. on May 8. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on most days for the month of May. It is closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO