Cardinals' selection of Cameron Thomas considered one of best of 3rd round

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals used two third-round selections to draft edge defenders, addressing the most glaring need on the roster entering the draft. The first of the two pass rushers was Cameron Thomas, out of San Diego State.

He was the 87th pick in the draft and, according to Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, one of the best selections of the third round.

No NCAA defender in this draft class had more pressures in the 2021 season than Thomas’ 77, and his 44 stops prove that he’s more than just a one-trick pony. At 6-foot-4 and 267 pounds, Thomas projects as an NFL speed rusher in the Trey Hendrickson mold, crashing in off the edge and collapsing the pocket.

Thomas should be able to come in as a rookie and make an impact, even in a rotational role.

He had 11.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss last season.

