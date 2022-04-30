TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis receives multiple crystal balls to Nebraska

The worst case scenario seems imminent for Texas when it comes to TCU edge transfer Ochaun Mathis.

After Texas held what felt like a commanding lead since January, Nebraska has seemingly pulled the rug out from under the Longhorns for the services of Mathis.

Early on, multiple experts input predictions that Mathis would follow his former head coach, Gary Patterson, to Texas, but the Cornhuskers seem to have made an epic push over the last week or two. Those same experts have changed their predictions to Nebraska.

It is no secret why both Texas and Nebraska want Mathis. He ranks as the No. 1 available transfer in the portal right now, thanks to his 12.5 sacks, 133 total tackles and 26 tackles for loss during his time at TCU.

If the Longhorns miss out on Mathis, it would be a huge blow to their defense because they do not have a proven pass rusher and they struggled all of last season to even make the quarterback uncomfortable.

Texas will need a strong last-second push to persuade Mathis if these crystal balls are accurate, otherwise another top transfer has slipped through its hands.

