Store Stalker Menaces Kroger Shopper

Going Krogering turned into a frightening experience for a woman in Portsmouth.

Just before 9 pm, she reported a bald man wearing a mask, brown jacket, and black pants with a white stripe was following people around the store. He did not appear to be doing any shopping of his own at all.

The caller said he followed her and her three children and also stopped a vehicle that was attempting to park in the store’s lot.

By the time officers arrived on the scene, he’d already left.