Energy Industry

The country's second largest reservoir is drying up, this is why

hazard-herald.com
 2 days ago

Lake Powell, the second largest reservoir in the country...

www.hazard-herald.com

Grist

As Lake Powell dries up, the US turns to creative accounting for a short-term fix

Earlier this month, as water levels in the Lake Powell reservoir fell to record lows amid the ongoing Western drought, the federal government asked seven states that rely on the Colorado River to work out an emergency conservation deal. The states had been scheduled to receive river water that was stored in the lake, but releasing the water would have drained the reservoir further, threatening its ability to generate hydroelectric power for millions of people and raising utility bills for towns and tribes across the West. The feds also revealed that declining reservoir levels would endanger the tubes that carry water past the dam’s hydropower turbine, potentially depriving multiple communities of drinking water and compromising “public health and safety.”
Universe Today

Because of Extreme Drought, Lake Powell is Barely a Lake Anymore

The two largest reservoirs in the United States are now at their lowest levels since they were first created. After several decades of drought – with the past two years classified as intense drought in the US Southwest — both Lake Powell and Lake Mead are shrinking. Recent satellite images show just how dramatic the changes have been, due to the ongoing the climate crisis..
