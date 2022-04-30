ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Elon Musk slammed with backlash for saying the antidepressant Wellbutrin is 'way worse than Adderall' and 'should be taken off the market'

By Hannah Towey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8eO0_0fPCuExD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWps4_0fPCuExD00
CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks at the Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing "Cyber Rodeo" grand opening party on April 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

  • Elon Musk tweeted Friday that the antidepressant Wellbutrin "should be taken off the market."
  • Users who say they benefit from the drug warned against blindly following Musk's medical advice.
  • "Please consult a license Doctor before you stop your meds," one user tweeted in response.

Elon Musk was hit with pushback after tweeting on Friday that the antidepressant Wellbutrin is "way worse than Adderall" and "should be taken off the market."

"Every time that drug has come up in conversation, someone at the table has a suicide or near suicide story," he added.

In response, some users tweeted stories about how the antidepressant has saved lives, while others said it's irresponsible for the billionaire Tesla CEO to tweet comments that could be interpreted as medical advice by his massive following.

Later, when a user asked if Ritalin is a "good replacement for Adderall and Wellbutrin," Musk wrote: "I have not heard bad things about Ritalin, which is not good to say it's good, just haven't heard bad things about it."

"Please consult a license Doctor before you stop your meds," another user wrote in response. "Elon Musk isn't a doctor."

"For me, I love taking Wellbutrin. It has a lot less side effects than Adderall. The drug has made me less suicidal, not more," another user tweeted. "Talk to a doctor/pharmacist about whatever medication you're taking. They are the ones who can give you answers about what's best for you. Not Elon Musk."

Musk's initial comment was tweeted in response to an excerpt from a 2016 New York Times Magazine feature titled "Generation Adderall," a story about Adderall abuse and withdraw.

"Everyone thinks our present society was caused by social media. I'm wondering whether Adderall plus ubiquitous Google searches have bigger effects," Marc Andreessen, the Silicon Valley investor who originally posted the excerpt to Twitter, wrote.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress, as well as best practices for professionals and resources to aid in prevention and crisis situations.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 570

Carla Lopez
1d ago

It was his OPINION. Calm down. I hate Wellbutrin - for ME. Everybody is different. Just because one person shares an opinion doesn't mean you should wrap your life around it. SEE YOUR DOCTOR.

Reply(34)
208
Brassguns
1d ago

If you're going to follow the advice of Elon Musk or any other celebrity, politician or preacher.. You don't need Wellbutrin or Adderall.. You need Thorazine.🤤🤤😴

Reply(27)
101
Katherine Garonzik
1d ago

Elon you allowed to have opinion. They're going to go after and try to cancel you. They're going to look with a microscope at your past relationships, opinions, bathroom habits. That's what they do. Ignore them.

Reply(18)
92
