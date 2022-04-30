KDHE and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae

Wyandotte County, KANSAS – According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, a harmful algal bloom may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red.

State officials said that if the water appears suspicious or there is decaying algae on the shore, avoid contact and keep dogs away.

These toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even skin contact.

Suspected HAB-related health incidents, whether human or animal, regardless of season, should be reported.

NOTE: A warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure.

Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County

Wyandotte County Lake, Wyandotte County

When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

