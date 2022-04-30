ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Pedestrian killed while crossing Taft Highway

By BakersfieldNow Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in southwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 11 p.m. officers responded to...

YourCentralValley.com

CHP: 2 hospitalized following violent car crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were hospitalized following a car crash in Fresno County on Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 4:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Clayton and Chestnut avenues after it was reported that two vehicles had been involved in a crash. When officers […]
KGET

KCSO identify man stabbed to death at Planz Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who was stabbed to death on April 21 in south Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at Planz Park at about 4:05 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Daniel Roy Jones, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested for Sunday morning shooting in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Sunday morning in connection with an Oildale shooting.  KCSO got a call at approximately 7:42 a.m. reporting multiple people in possession of a firearm. When deputies arrived at the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue in Oildale, they found one suspect in possession […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD needs help identifying stabbing suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man involved in a stabbing on March 27 in Downtown Bakersfield. The incident happened at about 2:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of 19th Street. The suspect and the victim had gotten into an altercation when he took […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
KTLA

3 arrested for deadly Riverside shooting

Three men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a March shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in Riverside. Eric Flores, 25, was shot and killed on March 2 while sitting in his vehicle on the 10000 block of Gould Street. Paramedics were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. after he was […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

These are the deadliest areas in Kern County, according to homicide data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom has previously called Kern County, “the murder capital of California.” Data from 17 News’ Homicide Tracker showed there were 136 confirmed homicides in only 21 ZIP codes in 2021. The most homicides in a single zip code for the year was 36–more than double the second most. Those […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Barstow couple accused of abusing, killing their 1-year-old son

The parents of a 1-year-old boy who died from injuries that police say are clear signs of abuse have been arrested. Ricardo Mendez, 27, and Antanita Miller, 24, were arrested Monday after the body of their 1-year-old son was brought to a Pomona hospital with injuries that were “consistent with ongoing abuse.” Police say the […]
BARSTOW, CA

