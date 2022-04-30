40-year-old man arrested on drug, eluding charges after leading deputies on chase

Osage County, KANSAS – According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the 40-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday.

His name is Jason Fox and he is now charged with multiple charges, including: flee/elude law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while a habitual violator, driving while license is suspended and several traffic infractions.

OCSO officials said that Fox was arrested after leading deputies on chase.

Right after 8 a.m. Thursday morning, the responding deputies attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle on K-68 Highway near the K-268 Highway junction for a traffic violation.

Unfortunately, the suspect’s vehicle failed to yield and a brief pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle came to a stop at K-68 Highway and Arkansas Road in Franklin County.

The 40-year-old driver was taken into custody.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.