ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, KS

40-year-old man arrested on drug, eluding charges after leading deputies on chase

Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Bshh_0fPCtsmi00

Osage County, KANSAS – According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the 40-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday.

His name is Jason Fox and he is now charged with multiple charges, including: flee/elude law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while a habitual violator, driving while license is suspended and several traffic infractions.

OCSO officials said that Fox was arrested after leading deputies on chase.

Right after 8 a.m. Thursday morning, the responding deputies attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle on K-68 Highway near the K-268 Highway junction for a traffic violation.

Unfortunately, the suspect’s vehicle failed to yield and a brief pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle came to a stop at K-68 Highway and Arkansas Road in Franklin County.

The 40-year-old driver was taken into custody.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Police: Car driving 104 mph leads to drug possession charges

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a traffic stop of a car driving 104 miles per hour resulted in a man being charged with drug possession. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers conducted a traffic stop on State Route 476 mile marker 97 in Kidder Township for a vehicle driving 104 mph […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
L'Observateur

TPSO makes arrest following drug complaint

On April 20, 2022, TPSO Narcotics Agents were conducting surveillance on a South Baptist Road apartment complex after receiving several complaints of potential drug activity. Agents soon learned Joseph Paul “Joey” Deliberto was the primary suspect, and learned he was possibly distributing heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and prescription pills. While conducting the surveillance, agents observed a female identified as Natalie Marie Reese arrive and enter the apartment. Reese was also being sought by law enforcement due to a failure to appear warrant. As agents approached the apartment and announced their presence, they were subsequently forced to make entry into the residence where Deliberto and Reese were detained without incident. A subsequent search of the residence left Agents in complete shock…..
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Osage County, KS
City
Chase, KS
State
Arkansas State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Osage County, KS
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WDTV

Parsons Police finds new form of meth thanks to child

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Parsons Police recently came across a surprise, a parent brought them what looks like a candy or kids multivitamin, except it’s far from that. Chief Kevin Keplinger said the little blue tab isn’t candy, it’s actually a hard drug. When they first came...
PARSONS, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Fox
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
San Angelo LIVE!

DWI & Drug Possession Arrests Top Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 36 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 36 arrests on Friday, Saturday and Sunday including the following: Steven Alvarado was…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Reckless Driving#Drug Paraphernalia#Ocso
KIMA TV

Two people dead after violent car wreck Saturday morning

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Two people died in a violent car wreck Saturday morning in Yakima County. At 8 a.m. Yakima County Fire District #4 and troopers with WSP responded to milepost 26 on State Route (SR) 24 for an unknown injury accident. This is about 26 miles east of Yakima city limits.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KSN News

Man dies after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man from Matfield Green died after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department said Cyrus Talkington was visiting with a friend outside in the 400 block of east 37th Street South Wednesday evening. Police say their dogs were with them. At some point, […]
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police arrest juvenile suspect in death of 10-year-old girl

Police investigating the death of a 10-year-old girl in western Wisconsin arrested a juvenile suspect known to the victim, they announced Tuesday evening.The body of Illiana “Lily” Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. Police said her death was a homicide. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm during a brief news conference declined to provide the age or sex of the suspect, whether the suspect was related to the girl or where the arrest occurred. He said there was no longer any danger to the public. “While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

Lawrence Post

Lawrence, KS
51K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.

 https://lawrencepost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy