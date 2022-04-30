Woman facing multiple charges following NW Tyler Street and NW St. John Street traffic stop

Shawnee County, KANSAS – SCSO officials said the 42-year-old woman was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday.

Her name is Sonya Tavis and she is now charged with possession of methamphetamine, interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

The 42-year-old woman was arrested following NW Tyler Street and NW St. John Street traffic stop, SCSO said.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle for failure to stop when leaving a private drive.

During the investigation, illegal narcotics were located.

This incident is still under investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.