ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Woman facing multiple charges following NW Tyler Street and NW St. John Street traffic stop

Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BqDxk_0fPCtq1G00

Shawnee County, KANSAS – SCSO officials said the 42-year-old woman was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday.

Her name is Sonya Tavis and she is now charged with possession of methamphetamine, interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

The 42-year-old woman was arrested following NW Tyler Street and NW St. John Street traffic stop, SCSO said.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle for failure to stop when leaving a private drive.

During the investigation, illegal narcotics were located.

This incident is still under investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Woman accused of possession of meth, trafficking contraband after early morning traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman has been accused of possession of meth and trafficking contraband after an early morning traffic stop on Thursday. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Sonya R. Tavis, 42, of Ozawkie, is in custody after deputies allegedly found methamphetamine in her possession during a traffic stop early Thursday morning, April 28, near NW Tyler and NW St. John St.
OZAWKIE, KS
Lawrence Post

OCSO: Man arrested after drugs found during traffic stop

Osage County, KANSAS – According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the 42-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday. His name is David Hesford Jr. and he is now charged with multiple charges, including: possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, criminal use of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Shawnee County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Shawnee County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Public defender removed from Wichita murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A public defender’s request to be removed from representing Charity Blackmon in the Sedgwick County Court was granted on Wednesday, April 13. Blackmon was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting that killed bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, in east Wichita back in March of 2021. […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Street#Scso#Shawnee County Sheriff
KSN News

Man dies after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man from Matfield Green died after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department said Cyrus Talkington was visiting with a friend outside in the 400 block of east 37th Street South Wednesday evening. Police say their dogs were with them. At some point, […]
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

KBI helps make large meth distribution bust

BARBER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Barber County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Medicine Lodge Police Department, the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harper County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Friday for methamphetamine-related charges, according to a media release from the KBI.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One arrested after resident holds alleged trespasser at gunpoint

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a Shawnee Co. resident held an alleged trespasser at gunpoint until deputies arrived on Wednesday morning. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office told 13 NEWS deputies were called to the 700 block of Auburn Rd. just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, with reports of a trespasser.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KSNT News

Newton man killed in head-on collision Thursday morning

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton man has died after a head-on collision in Franklin County early Thursday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 4:43 a.m. on Thursday morning, an 18-year-old man from Garnett, was heading north on Highway 59 in a 2012 Mazda CX9, when he crossed the center line […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Special Topeka operation nets 57 arrests

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several law enforcement agencies teamed up for a two-day operation in Topeka and Shawnee County in an effort to reduce crime in the area. The operation focused on finding people with warrants, repeat offenders and checking on registered offenders’ reported status. To see the result of this operation, see the chart below: […]
TOPEKA, KS
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Lawrence Post

Lawrence Post

Lawrence, KS
51K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.

 https://lawrencepost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy