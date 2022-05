KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs placed an unrestricted free-agent tender on defensive end Melvin Ingram in the hopes of keeping him for next season, and they traded for Houston cornerback Lonnie Johnson to add a former second-round pick to their remade secondary. Also on Monday, the Chiefs added an intriguing option among their undrafted free agents by signing Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross, who was once viewed as a potential first-round pick before a spinal disorder threatened his career. Ross missed his entire junior season following surgery before returning to the Tigers last season.

