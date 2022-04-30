Man dies in car-pedestrian crash in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man died in a car-pedestrian crash that happened near Beach Boulevard and Bellman Street in Biloxi on Friday, April 29.

Biloxi police arrived to the scene around 10:20 p.m. Officers said the pedestrian was unresponsive and had suffered major injuries when they arrived. Responders performed life-saving measures until the man could be taken to a hospital. Officers said the man died a short time after he arrived at a hospital.

According to police, the driver stayed at the scene cooperated with them. Investigators said the crash remains under investigation, but there appears to be no criminal activity involved. Anyone with further information about the crash can call the Biloxi Police Department at (228)-435-6112 or Crime Stoppers at (877)-787-5898.

