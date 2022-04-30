Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace: Patrick Vieira praises Eagles' fight

“I have a new lower-league team (in the NPSL – one version of the fourth division in the US and considered the highest tier of amateur football) in my area that will open play in two weeks,” begins Harriet Osborn. “They will borrow a local school’s stadium which has a capacity of 8,500. As a few students of that school like to point out, that’s a larger capacity than some stadiums used by professional teams in Europe, such as Salford City (5,108). What is the most extreme example of this: how many leagues of difference can we find between a big stadium in a lower division and a smaller stadium in a higher one?”
A man has been arrested after a video circulated online appearing to show a Newcastle United fan urinating on a football statue in Sunderland. The sculpture outside the Stadium of Light is in honour to Bob Stokoe, who managed Sunderland to FA Cup victory in 1973 having won it as a player with Newcastle in 1955.
A former Wales footballer died of dementia caused by repeated trauma to the head sustained during his playing career, a coroner has concluded. Keith Pontin, 64, of Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf, played for Cardiff City from 1976-1983 and won two caps for Wales. He died on 2 August 2020, five...
