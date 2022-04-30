ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiborne County, MS

Video: Meteor seen flying across Mississippi sky, NASA confirms

By WAPT Staff
KCRA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. — A loud noise that was heard by residents in areas of Mississippi has been confirmed as a meteor.Watch the video above. "After multiple reports of...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 0

