Atlanta, GA

SweetWater 420 Fest Ignites Atlanta With String Cheese Incident, Lotus, Gary Clark Jr., More [Photos/Full Videos]

By Michael Broerman
liveforlivemusic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unofficial kick-off to festival season arrived on Friday with the first full day of SweetWater 420 Fest 2022. Performances from The String Cheese Incident, Lotus, Gary Clark Jr., Lawrence, and many more at Atlanta, GA’s Centennial Olympic Park ushered in the hot and humid start to the summer concert season...

liveforlivemusic.com

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Did you hear the boom on Monday?

ATLANTA — Many 11Alive viewers said they heard a loud boom around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon. That noise was a sonic boom caused by the SpaceX capsule that returned to Earth. The Associated Press reported Monday that three rich businessmen were back on Earth with their astronaut escort after a pricey trip to the International Space Station. The trip cost the trio $55 million apiece.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

The 20 Greatest Breakfast Spots in Atlanta

There’s no better feeling than starting the day off with a filling breakfast. Yet for whatever reason, our fellow Atlantans too often opt for a latte from the nearest coffee shop and skip out on all the great breakfast options that the city has to offer. Don’t be one of those Atlantans. There are plenty of incredible breakfast spots around the city that will help you start your day off on the right foot, from shops where you can grab a quick coffee, donut, or bagel to beloved local institutions that have been serving hot breakfast for decades and trendy brunch spots. Whether you just moved here and have no clue where to start or you’re an Atlantan who’s tired of frequenting Waffle House and Chick-fil-A, here are 20 fantastic Atlanta restaurants that you can visit to get some of the best breakfast in Atlanta. So whatever you do, don’t skip your morning meal—hit these restaurants up instead.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Seafood Market and Raw Bar Fishmonger Swings Open in Poncey-Highland

Chef Nhan Le and Skip Engelbrecht (8ARM, Octopus Bar), along with chef and partner Bradford Forsblom, opened their long-awaiting seafood market, cafe, and raw bar Fishmonger last week. Located behind the Plaza Theatre complex on North Highland Avenue, the Poncey-Highland seafood market offers fresh-caught fish, oysters, shrimp, and other shellfish...
ATLANTA, GA
Gené Hunter

Food and drink events happening in Atlanta this week

(ATLANTA, Ga.) More food and drink events are making their way to the city this month. Here are some events happening in and around Atlanta this week:. Enjoy a “May the Fourth Be With You” celebration at Hampton + Hudson with trivia and a themed menu including a Frozen Stormtrooper drink. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Star Wars costumes to win prizes.
ATLANTA, GA
Bossip

The Big Homecoming Is Coming To ATL Juneteenth Weekend

We know you’ve probably been to festivals before and you might have also experienced some HBCU homecomings but we’re super excited about this one. A new Music + Culture Festival called ‘The Big Homecoming’ has just announced that it’s making its way to Atlanta, this summer. This two-day HBCU experience kicks off June 17-18th, 2022, paying homage to historically black colleges, including FAMU, where the two co-founders of ‘The Big Homecoming,’ music executives Maurice Slade and Amir Windom, met as undergrads. ‘The Big Homecoming’ will offer a true HBCU homecoming culture in one epic event. Guests will be able to enjoy live performances from top-tier talent, participate in an official tailgate experience, indulge in a vendor village that includes a uniquely tailored food experience as well as an artist village that will have each attendee feel like they’re at an HBCU Homecoming. The best part of ‘The Big Homecoming’ is that the experience actually will continue beyond the Juneteenth weekend.
ATLANTA, GA

