ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Racial justice groups aim to ‘End Hate Across the State’ in Hartford

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bdP7o_0fPCsHfo00

Dozens of protesters were in Hartford on Saturday to declare racism a public health crisis at the “End Hate Across the State” event outside the State Capitol.

Members of several racial justice groups shared their personal stories of racism that they have endured. They tell News 12 their goal is to voice concerns over the problems that have occurred in individual communities across the state.

One of which was the investigations into the deaths of Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls by authorities in Bridgeport. Neither of the two women's family was notified about their deaths.

The State House unanimously approved a bill this week requiring police to notify family members of a death within 24 hours. Under the new version of the bill, police officers face decertification for malice or "reckless indifference."

Running counter to the racial justice protest was another protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. At one point there was a verbal dispute between the groups, News 12's Shosh Bedrosian reported.

Comments / 9

pit viper
2d ago

An how uall going to do that ,if i don’t like u or your nationality is that hate because if it is their isn’t a lot people i like 🤬

Reply
3
Related
Hartford Courant

Black Lives Matter rally and march in Hartford pushes back against alleged moves by hate group into Connecticut

An alleged move by a reputed white supremacist group into Connecticut sparked strong pushback in Hartford on Sunday as nearly 100 demonstrators rallied and marched through the heart of the city’s North End. One of their chants — “All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter” — distilled the message of the demonstration, which organizers said intended to roll out the “unwelcome mat” in ...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Society
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Society
Connecticut Public

At Conn. State Capitol, a march to ‘end hate,’ while others gather for ‘freedom rally’

People gathered for an "End Hate Across the State" rally Saturday at the State Capitol in Hartford. The state Capitol in Hartford attracted two separate rallies Saturday. A rally called “End Hate Across the State” was organized by several groups, including PowerUp CT, BLM860 and New Era Young Lords. Meanwhile, a “freedom rally” also gathered at the Capitol. The gathering was organized by Take Back CT, Parent’s Choice and other groups.
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brenda Lee
News 12

NYPD: Group robs 6 women in one night in the Bronx

Police say a known group of suspects have resurfaced in new video showing a woman getting robbed in Pelham Bay. According to officers, the group of people attacked and robbed six different people in less than two hours. Video shows someone roll up on a moped. A few seconds later,...
BRONX, NY
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Justice#Racial Injustice#Racism#The State House
News 12

Bronx parents indicted in starvation death of 8-year-old boy

A Bronx mother and her boyfriend were indicted Tuesday in the death horrific death of the woman's autistic son last year. Sharay Barney, 30, and her boyfriend Michael Ransom, 33, who is not the boy's biological father, were arraigned at the Bronx Supreme Court of Justice in the death of 8-year-old Joseph Barney last June.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
News 12

News 12

71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy