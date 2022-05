AMERICAN TOWNSHIP — Elida’s future agriculture professionals rubbed elbows Sunday night with a statewide agriculture leader Sunday night. “It’s my pleasure and honor to be part of these youths’ annual banquet because this is where the leaders of tomorrow — for not only of Ohio, but our nation— are born,” said Dorothy Pelanda, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, who was the invited guest speaker at this year’s Elida Future Farmers of America banquet at the Old Barn Restaurant & Grill.

