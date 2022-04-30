ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

2022 NFL Draft: LSU DL Neil Farrell Jr. picked in 4th round by Raiders

By Spencer Chrisman
WAFB
WAFB
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. has been drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round (No....

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

Two Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Picked in NFL Draft

On Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, the phones of two Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football players rang. In fact, their phones rang within minutes of each other, as those two Cajuns were selected within two picks of each other. The New York Jets selected offensive tackle Max Mitchell...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Tigers#Lsu Farrell Jr
WAFB

Former LSU and current Tide CB Eli Ricks arrested over weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger and current Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested over the weekend in Mississippi due to speeding, insurance, and possession of marijuana according to On3Sports and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office. Ricks was a former All-American at LSU and transferred...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WacoTrib.com

Baylor track gathers two golds at LSU Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. — With head coach Michael Ford calling it “another solid meet,” the Baylor track and field teams gathered a pair of gold medals at the star-studded LSU Invitational on Saturday. National leader Zaza Nnamdi won another men's javelin title, in the process beating the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WAFB

WAFB

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy