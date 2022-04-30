ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Altrincham hand Dover another defeat

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EhCDw_0fPCrz2D00

Bottom club Dover slumped to a fourth straight Vanarama National League defeat as they were beaten 1-0 by Altrincham.

The visitors went close in the 17th minute when Daniel Mooney’s shot was charged down and the ball dropped to Matty Kosylo, but his follow-up was also blocked.

Midfielder Josh Hancock then did break the deadlock seven minutes before half-time when he knocked in a cross from Ryan Colclough.

Altrincham went close to a second on the hour mark when Elliot Osborne’s header from a corner came back off a post, but one goal proved enough to pick up back-to-back wins.

#Altrincham#Dover#Vanarama National League
newschain

