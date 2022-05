Do you enjoy a glass of wine? What about just being outdoors? How about both? I see using something like wine and a 5K as a healthy option. What don't see it?. Think about it, you can walk or run a 5K, be outside, get fresh air and all of this just happens to be at one of the premier wineries in Dutchess County, New York? Heck yeah!

MILLBROOK, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO