Make-A-Wish grants clubhouse wish for nine-year-old
One little girl was surprised with a space of her own on World Wish Day.
Ari Buffalari made a wish to have a clubhouse, along with a “no boys allowed” sign to hang on the front door.9-year old girl’s wish comes true at Make-A-Wish event
On April 29, Make-A-Wish and a flash mob presented Buffalari with a purple clubhouse where she will be able to escape from her three brothers.
Ari was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was three.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 0