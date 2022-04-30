Make-A-Wish grants clubhouse wish for nine-year-old

One little girl was surprised with a space of her own on World Wish Day.

Ari Buffalari made a wish to have a clubhouse, along with a “no boys allowed” sign to hang on the front door.

On April 29, Make-A-Wish and a flash mob presented Buffalari with a purple clubhouse where she will be able to escape from her three brothers.

Ari was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was three.

