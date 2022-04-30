ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make-A-Wish grants clubhouse wish for nine-year-old

By Jordana Elder
One little girl was surprised with a space of her own on World Wish Day.

Ari Buffalari made a wish to have a clubhouse, along with a “no boys allowed” sign to hang on the front door.

On April 29, Make-A-Wish and a flash mob presented Buffalari with a purple clubhouse where she will be able to escape from her three brothers.

Ari was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was three.

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

