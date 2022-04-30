ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Man Successfully Impersonated Harry Styles on TikTok — For a While

InsideHook
InsideHook
 2 days ago

Harry Styles is a lot of things — a songwriter, an actor, a Richard Brautigan fan and an occasional duet partner to Lizzo among them. One thing he’s not, however, is a guy named George Mason. This didn’t stop Mason from impersonating Styles on TikTok, however, something he evidently pulled off for the better part of six months. What makes this especially bold on his part is the fact that Mason doesn’t even look that much like Styles. How did he pull this off, exactly?

An article at Insider has more details. It turns out that what Mason did was relatively ingenious: he showed off flashes of clothing and, at one point, a Spotify award referencing one of Styles’s most popular songs. In other words, it was an account that strongly hinted that it was Styles’s work, but never quite claimed to be.

As for the plaque, Mason found a service that appeared to be used by music and tech industry professionals to create similar awards. According to Insider’s article, it cost $3,900. That is definitely dedication to pulling off something like this, though it’s also not hard to think of a lot of better uses for close to $4,000.

Eventually, Mason got around half a million followers for the TikTok account he’d set up for “Styles.” At that point, he revealed all in a YouTube video about the prank. (As Insider points out, this is not his first foray into online pranks.)

One key thing that aided him: wearing facemasks due to the pandemic. Turns out it’s a lot easier to impersonate Harry Styles — or a lot of people, come to think of it — when you’ve covered up much of your face.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

How to Eat Your Way Out of a Potential Dementia Diagnosis

Historically, men’s magazines haven’t given cognitive health the attention that it deserves. “DEFEAT DEMENTIA IN 60 YEARS” doesn’t have quite the same ring as “BUILD ABS IN SIX WEEKS.”. But the rate of Alzheimer’s is rising rapidly in America, and the disease could impact...
HEALTH
InsideHook

How a Texas Man Built a Successful Nationwide Sober Bar Concept

Two hot trends in bars? Franchising. And taking away the alcohol. Chris Marshall is finding success in several cities with a sober bar concept called Sans Bar. Sans has a semi-permanent space in Austin, TX, but the bar is now expanding to different cities via some limited-time pop-ups. It’s Marshall’s attempt “to be the Starbucks for the sober-curious era,” as noted by The Hustle.
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles Defends Not ‘Labeling Everything’ About Himself, Including His Sexuality

Harry Styles isn’t in any rush to label himself or his sexuality! The “Watermelon Sugar” popstar explained that he feels like it’s an “outdated” concept to need to clarify who he is, including what his sexuality is, in a new interview with Better Homes And Gardens, published on Tuesday April 26. The 28-year-old singer made it clear that he feels like people should be more open and care less about how someone labels themselves.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Brautigan
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Lizzo
Person
George Mason
POPSUGAR

Olivia Wilde Once Again Borrows Harry Styles's Favorite Necklace

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have seemingly reached the "sharing accessories" stage of their relationship. On April 26, Wilde stepped out at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, rocking Styles's favorite necklace, a simple gold cross pendant on a dainty chain. The actor and director wore her boyfriend's go-to piece of jewelry with several other gold chains of varying lengths, a blue velvet power suit by Alberta Ferretti, and hot pink pointed-toe pumps. Styles has been sporting the metallic cross necklace for years, often wearing it on its own or paired with other cool accessories like a cheeky banana pendant seen at Coachella.
LAS VEGAS, NV
POPSUGAR

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Relationship, From "Don't Worry Darling" to Coachella

Though Olivia Wilde has had a few high-profile long-term romances — including with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis and ex-husband Tao Ruspoli — Harry Styles has stayed a little more low profile with his romances. He's previously been linked to the likes of Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner, though most of his relationships have been kept relatively private. In short, we know very little about his dating life. Until now. Sorta.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insider
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough shares peek inside palatial new home

Julianne Hough has temporarily waved goodbye to her sunny LA home after moving to New York City for her role in Broadway play POTUS. The actress shared a glimpse inside her new home this week, and while it could do with some furnishing, there's no denying she has an abundance of space – a rarity in Manhattan real estate. Posting a photo of herself sitting on the floor, Julianne acknowledged that her abode needs some personal touches as she revealed she has "one coffee mug" and "no furniture".
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy