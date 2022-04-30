ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropicana wants you to pour orange juice on cereal

By Yenny Sanchez
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN — Looking for a juicy alternative to oat bran and milk? Tropicana is introducing a new cereal that’s made specifically for orange juice. Tropicana Crunch, a crispy honey almond cereal, will be available starting May 4, which also happens...

