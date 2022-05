COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A judge rejected an attempt by North Idaho College trustees Todd Banducci and Greg McKenzie to block the appointment of three new board members. District Judge Cynthia Meyer denied a request on Wednesday to grant a temporary restraining order against the Idaho State Board of Education as it works to fill three vacancies on the NIC board of trustees.

